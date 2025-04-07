Police identify victim of Sunday night Geronimo Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a home on Geronimo Street on Sunday shortly before 7 p.m.. When officers arrived, they found a man, 40-year-old Kelvin Dale Evans, dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Some of Evans' friends went to his home to do a wellness check when his friends found him dead.

The BRPD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.