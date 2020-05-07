63°
Road closure on LA 22 in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - On Wednesday (May 6), the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted a notice of a road closure on its Facebook page, stating, 'A road closure will take place on LA 22 near LA 44 beginning Thursday, May 7 at 7:00 AM.'
"This closure will remain in effect until 7:00 PM, Friday, May 8, 2020."
"The closure is necessary for Canadian National Railroad to replace railroad crossing."
"Commuters may use LA 942 and LA 44 as detour routes."
