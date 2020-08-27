Latest Weather Blog
Riverboat casino pushed into Lake Charles bridge during storm
LAKE CHARLES - Photos Thursday morning show a riverboat wedged beneath a bridge in the Lake Charles area after it was seemingly knocked loose by Hurricane Laura.
The images showed the Isle of Capris Casino stuck under the bridge after Hurricane Laura rolled through southwest Louisiana early Thursday. State officials said later that afternoon the boat was being relocated, and drones are being used to inspect the bridge for damage.
While certainly not open, the casino that was relocated against our bridge by #HurricaneLaura2020 is heading back to where it came from. We are using drones to begin the inspection of the bridge. Thank you for staying put until we give the green light. pic.twitter.com/bJIUrGsmj4— Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) August 27, 2020
State police told the Advocate the riverboat apparently broke free from its mooring line overnight.
You can read the latest on Laura here.
