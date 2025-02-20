River Center transforms into massive bowling alley for national championships

BATON ROUGE - The 121st United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Open Championships will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center here in the capital region.

The 150-day tournament is returning to Baton Rouge for the first time since 2012.

The championships are bringing in more than 57,000 bowlers to the city and are expected to bring in a $110 million economic impact.

"The bowlers are not just coming alone, they're coming with their family and friends," Visit Baton Rouge's Laura Cating said. "We're rolling out the red carpet because when these bowlers come in, they get the chance to win big, but Baton Rouge has the chance to win big too."

The tournament runs from Mar. 1 to July 28 this year and is free to watch for the public.

Registration is still open for USBC-registered bowlers. To learn more, click here.