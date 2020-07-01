Rides inspected ahead of first Denham Springs Fair

DENHAM SPRINGS - State Fire Marshals spent Friday inspecting carnival rides before the first ever Denham Springs Fair kicked off.



Fire marshals combed over all 13 rides at South Park on Vincent Road to ensure safety. Marshals are required to inspect rides at some point during a fair or festival, but they often try to do so before the event begins, according to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.



"These are mechanical devices so they require constant maintenance and constant upkeep," said Browning. "So this operation that we do in collaboration with the owners and operators of these rides is a neutral set of eyes to make sure everything is ready to go."



Friday marshals made a to-do list for Crescent City Amusements maintenance workers. During inspections a few minor issues were spotted, but crews quickly got to work to make repairs.



"Our job is to make sure people have a safe time having fun," said Bryan Loveless of Crescent City Amusements. "You use your eyes, your ears to make sure everything is working. We know what they sound like every week. If something starts to change we can tell there's a change in tone, and we'll address it."



The Denham Springs Fair runs Friday from 4-11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information about the fair here.