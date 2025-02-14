RHP Chase Shores to make his return to the mound for LSU on opening weekend

BATON ROUGE - The wait is almost over for the start of LSU baseball season. Head coach Jay Johnson announce the starting pitching rotation earlier this week for fans to look forward to.

One notable starter is redshirt sophomore Chase Shores.

Shores showed promise as a starter and in the bullpen during his true freshman season in 2023. However, injuries would lead to Shores getting Tommy John surgery and sitting out the remainder of the 2023 season and all of the 2024 season.

As a true freshman, Shores put up an ERA of 1.96 and 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings pitched.

He will make his return to the mound on Sunday of LSU's opening weekend against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Johnson has liked the progress he has made in the off season and through his recovery, and he believes he is ready for his moment.

LSU starts their season against Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday at 2 p.m. Saturday's game was moved up to 11 a.m. due to weather, and Shores will make his return on Sunday at 1 p.m.