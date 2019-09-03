Residents encouraged to register to vote for upcoming elections

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents are encouraged to participate in Voter Registration Week.

Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is reminding residents in East Baton Rouge Parish to make sure they are registered to vote in the upcoming fall elections. The EBR Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting a voter registration drive at different library branches this week.

Applicants registering to vote in person should bring valid identification that shows their identity, age, and residence. People without picture identification can bring a utility bill, payroll check, or government document that includes your name and address.

Residents who need to register to vote or update their information can do so online, in person at the Registrar of Voters Office, or at one of the libraries.

Registration is from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

Tuesday, September 3

Bluebonnet Regional Branch, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Central Branch, 11260 Joor Rd.

Fairwood Branch, 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.

Scotlandville Branch, 7373 Scenic Hwy.

Zachary Branch, 1900 Church St.

Wednesday, September 4

Carver Branch, 720 Terrace St.

Delmont Gardens Branch, 3351 Lorraine St.

Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Thursday, September 5

Eden Park Branch, 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.

Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd.

Pride-Chaneyville Branch, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd.

Friday, September 6

Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Rd.

Jones Creek Regional Branch, 6222 Jones Creek Rd.

Those wishing to cast a ballot in the October 12 election must register in person or via mail by September 11. The last day to register online is September 21.