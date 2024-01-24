Residents at Port Royal Apartments frustrated with car thieves

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge apartment complex is in the hot seat again after residents complained about security in the area.

The residents who live in the Port Royal Apartments in North Baton Rouge say they are tired of waking up to their cars being ransacked.

"There's nothing being done about it, but [the apartment managers] still want people to pay full rent. People are paying a thousand dollars and more to stay over there, but it's not safe," says the resident who wished to be left anonymous.

The resident told us they moved into the complex less than 90 days ago. However, they've already had to replace their windows twice.

"Last time my car was broken into, it was... You know, rent was due also. So I had to pay my rent and get my car fixed. The steering column was tore up, and my window was busted," they said.

According to BRPD, they've responded to about 55 calls of service to the complex in the last 3 months. Majority of the calls are car burglaries.

"Y'all saying they have police suppose to come over there. The policeman don't do nothing but come when they want. They don't come out. They don't do nothing but sit in the car and sleep all-day. They don't do nothing. Make no wrongs so, if you're parked in the front, how do you know that somebody is not parked in the back? Because that's what they're doing," says a resident.

When attempting to speak to management, the leasing office door was locked even though it was during office hours and this sign on the door said to "come in".

"Something needs to be done about this! The rent needs to go down. Y'all already in the hood and trying to charge a thousand plus and people cars getting broken into, pulling on people doors, running through people cars. Somebody is going to hurt one of them children. They need to do something about it. Something has to be done about this. We are tired of playing with them," a resident said.