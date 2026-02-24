Resident of group home for women with mental health conditions says driver raped her

BATON ROUGE — Police are seeking the arrest of a man they say raped a resident of a group home for women with mental health conditions.

Officers say Kelvin Dwaine Spears, 47, of Baton Rouge, will be charged with second-degree rape. The victim said she recognized Spears from his occasionally driving women who lived at the home to area stores.

According to an affidavit filed Monday, the woman said Spears followed her into a laundry room late on Feb. 14, reeking of alcohol and marijuana. There, she said, Spears raped her.

"The victim stated that she ceased active resistance only because she feared the accused would seriously injure her due to his physical strength and intoxicated, aggressive demeanor," the affidavit said.