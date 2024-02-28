Rescued piglet to live his best porking life after being pardoned

BATON ROUGE- Earl Piglet Long, known to many as Piglet, is now free.

"Finding a permanent home, at Rep. Ventrella's farm here in LA without any threat of being thrown like a football, or being part of jambalaya or boudin in someone's kitchen here in LA. I Billy Nungesser, by the authority invested in me as the Lt. Governor of the great state of LA, I herby pardon and declare free Earl Piglet Long, to live out his best life," Lt. Governor, Billy Nungesser said.

On Wednesday, Piglet was carried down the steps of the capitol to be formally pardoned by Nungesser.

"As a Republican up here, sometimes, we like to cut the pork, but this is pork we won't be cutting," State Rep. Lauren Ventrella (R-Baton Rouge), said.

Ventrella recently adopted Piglet after he was thrown around during a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade.

"It really moved me when I heard his story," Ventrella said. "Piglet here is an underdog, he's come from difficult beginnings. I ran for office, because I wanted to speak up for those who don't have a voice, and I don't think we can forget about our furry friends when speaking for the people."

A bystander saw the abuse and was able to take the pig to the Humane Society.

"He was thrown around near Washington Square by a group of guys," Ventrella said. "It gives a new meaning to pigskin, literally."

Now Piglet will be able to live his best porking life out on Ventrella's 14-acre farm.

"I raise baby doll sheep, horses, I have a steer named Norman, and a 100-year-old tortoise named Eugene," Ventrella said.

Piglet is about six weeks old. He will also have an 11-year-old potbelly pig brother named Winston.