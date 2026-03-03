78°
Three people taken to hospital in wreck along Nicholson Drive in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL — A wreck in St. Gabriel sent three people to the hospital and shut down Nicholson Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
One of the three people was airlifted to a hospital, but is in stable condition, according to Acadian Ambulance officials. The two others were taken by ambulance, but their condition was not immediately known.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. along Nicholson Drive, near the intersection with La. 74. Nicholson was shut down between La. 74 and Bayou Paul Road for a short time but has since been reopened.
It is not yet known what caused the crash.
