Rescue operation underway after large boat capsizes near Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE - The U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding to the scene of a large boat that capsized south of Grand Isle.
The boat was a 256-foot commercial lift boat. A rescue mission is underway to rescue anyone who was onboard.
According to WWL-TV, assets from Texas are en route to assist, along with a search plane.
#HappeningNow the @USCG & multiple #goodSamaritan vessels are responding to a 265-ft capsized commercial lift boat south of Grand Isle. #StayTuned more information to follow#Ready, #Relevant, #Responsive pic.twitter.com/I8nkYvK01A— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) April 14, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
