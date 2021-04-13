Rescue operation underway after large boat capsizes near Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE - The U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding to the scene of a large boat that capsized south of Grand Isle.

The boat was a 256-foot commercial lift boat. A rescue mission is underway to rescue anyone who was onboard.

According to WWL-TV, assets from Texas are en route to assist, along with a search plane.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.