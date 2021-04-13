62°
Rescue operation underway after large boat capsizes near Grand Isle

31 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, April 13 2021 Apr 13, 2021 April 13, 2021 7:29 PM April 13, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Falon Brown

GRAND ISLE - The U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding to the scene of a large boat that capsized south of Grand Isle. 

The boat was a 256-foot commercial lift boat. A rescue mission is underway to rescue anyone who was onboard.

According to WWL-TV, assets from Texas are en route to assist, along with a search plane. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

