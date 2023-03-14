Latest Weather Blog
Report: Will Wade's coaching contract at McNeese State includes 5-game suspension
LAKE CHARLES - Controversial ex-LSU head coach Will Wade is returning to college coaching after being named the next men's basketball coach at McNeese State.
Director of McNeese Athletics, Heath Schroyer, made the announcement of Wade's hiring Sunday evening. He'll replace John Aiken, who was let go last Wednesday after two seasons as head coach at the university.
"I'm so excited to welcome Coach Wade, his wife Lauren and daughter Caroline to Southwest Louisiana and McNeese!" Schroyer said in a statement.
Not mentioned in Wade's introductory press conference was specifics of his contract, which includes a five-game suspension, likely an attempt by the school to get ahead of any potential discipline from the NCAA. Multiple outlets reported on the suspension Tuesday as the contract started circulating.
BREAKING: McNeese has suspended new head coach Will Wade for the first five games of the 2023-24 season@KPLC7Sports— Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) March 14, 2023
Trending News
After a five-year run at LSU, Wade was fired in March 2022 amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man with ties to Nathan Millard investigation taken into custody
-
Pedestrian struck by car on Greenwell Springs Road
-
West Feliciana Parish Council adopts ordinance to limit large developments
-
Brusly mailboxes moved again, now further from street
-
Budget surplus leaves room for more teacher raises but La. educators still...
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss