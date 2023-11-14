Report: Pistol's Atlanta jersey to be retired

ATLANTA – The city's basketball team will retire the jersey of LSU great “Pistol” Pete Maravich according to reports published Wednesday.

Maravich played for the Atlanta Hawks from 1970-74 and wore No. 44. Pistol Pete also played for the New Orleans/Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics. He retired in 1980 from the NBA because of injuries.

When his jersey is retired, it will become the fifth retired in the Hawks franchise- including No. 9 worn by LSU's Bob Pettit.

Maravich died suddenly in 1988 while playing a pick-up basketball game from heart failure.

While at LSU from 1968-1970, Maravich set the NCAA Division I record for all-time leading scorer with 3,667 points.

LSU's PMAC arena – the Pete Maravich Assembly Center- is named in his honor.

The Jazz and now New Orleans Pelicans have retired his No. 7 jersey. LSU's retired his No. 23.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper reported specifics about the Hawks' jersey retirement have not been released.

