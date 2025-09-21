Report: Nearly 20 ICE detainees at Angola on hunger strike

ICE detainees have gone on a hunger strike at Angola State Penitentiary due to the lack of medical care and hygiene products available to them, according to a report by The Advocate.

The newspaper said that the National Immigration Project reported Saturday that a group of 19 detainees had refused to eat for at least four days.

Earlier this month, the detainees were transported to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility at Angola, which is a repurposed camp that was previously closed in 2018 due to safety concerns, The Advocate reported. The new detention camp has been nicknamed "Louisiana Lockup" by Gov. Jeff Landry.

"We stand with the hunger strikers as they demand basic necessities to which all humans are entitled," Bridget Pranzatelli, a member of the National Immigration Project, reportedly said.

According to The Advocate, the National Immigration Project reported that the strikers are demanding medical care as well as simple items like toilet paper, toothbrushes, and shampoo.