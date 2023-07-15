Report: More than 60 warrants issued for New Orleans Mardi Gras Day 'Ride Out'

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Troopers have issued dozens of arrest warrants across different states for suspects who participated in an event called "2018 New Orleans Bike Life Mardi Gras Day Ride Out."

WWL-TV reports the people involved recklessly drove ATVs, motorcycles and dirt bikes around the city last year. Nearly 100 participants were identified, according to state police. Reports say nearly half of those people are from Louisiana. To date, 34 arrest warrants have been issued for residents, 12 of which are still outstanding.

The other arrest warrants were issued for 31 people from Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and the District of Columbia.

Authorities say the majority of the criminal charges the suspects face include felony aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce, reckless operation, and simple obstruction of a highway.

The event lasted nearly eight hours. Authorities says the group organized a complete shutdown on I-10 West over Orleans Avenue and a second complete shutdown over Conti Street.

Several of the riders pulled over were accused of riding stolen bikes.