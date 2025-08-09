77°
REPORT: Man confesses to beating mentally disabled son to death in plea deal

1 hour 43 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 10:49 PM August 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man confessed to beating his mentally disabled son to death in court today, according to The Advocate.

Court records say Ellsworth Hull, 83, beat Derrick Christophe, 40, with a wooden mop handle and metal broomstick in February 2020.

Arrest records said BRPD officers found Christophe's body sitting in a bathtub at a home on Shelley Street. He suffered internal bleeding and died from his injuries.

Hull took a plea deal after being indicted for second-degree murder. He faces ten years in prison.

