REPORT: Man confesses to beating mentally disabled son to death in plea deal
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man confessed to beating his mentally disabled son to death in court today, according to The Advocate.
Court records say Ellsworth Hull, 83, beat Derrick Christophe, 40, with a wooden mop handle and metal broomstick in February 2020.
Arrest records said BRPD officers found Christophe's body sitting in a bathtub at a home on Shelley Street. He suffered internal bleeding and died from his injuries.
Hull took a plea deal after being indicted for second-degree murder. He faces ten years in prison.
