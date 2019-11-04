Report: LSU linebacker Michael Divinity no longer with team

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - Senior LSU linebacker Michael Divinity is reportedly no longer with the team as of Monday, just days before the Tigers' huge match-up with Alabama.

According to the Athletic, Divinity exited the team over personal reasons. It's unclear if he was cut or if he chose to leave on his own.

Divinity was reportedly set to miss three games this season due to "coach's decisions."

An LSU Athletics spokesperson says Head Coach Ed Orgeron will address the situation in his weekly press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.