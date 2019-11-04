64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: LSU linebacker Michael Divinity no longer with team

44 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 November 04, 2019 11:11 AM November 04, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - Senior LSU linebacker Michael Divinity is reportedly no longer with the team as of Monday, just days before the Tigers' huge match-up with Alabama.

According to the Athletic, Divinity exited the team over personal reasons. It's unclear if he was cut or if he chose to leave on his own.

Divinity was reportedly set to miss three games this season due to "coach's decisions."

An LSU Athletics spokesperson says Head Coach Ed Orgeron will address the situation in his weekly press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days