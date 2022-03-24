REPORT: LSU freshman guard Brandon Murray enters the transfer portal

LSU freshman guard Brandon Murray is entering the transfer portal in what is expected to be the first of many LSU men's basketball players leaving LSU in the wake of the coaching transition from Will Wade to new men's coach Matt McMahon.

According to 247sports.com Murray is the first LSU Tiger to enter the portal in search of a new playing opportunity.

Murray, a freshman from Baltimore, Maryland was a significant player for the Tigers averaging 31 minutes a game and contributing 10 points, three rebounds and nearly two assists per game.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound scoring guard was ranked as the No. 91 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and will be a welcomed addition by any school in the country.

Murray’s decision to enter the portal is also likely the first of many, as other Tiger players with potential NBA futures will also be looking elsewhere in the coming days and weeks.

Expected NCAA sanctions on LSU basketball could included several years of postseason bans and typically that is a huge black mark for recruiting to a program, as players feel like the NCAA tournament is where they can showcase their skills the most and to the largest audience.

New head coach Matt McMahon will have a challenging time building a roster for the next season while waiting to hear the final results of the NCAA investigation into Will Wade and the LSU basketball program for alleged recruiting violations.