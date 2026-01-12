REPORT: LSU expected to sign Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — After reports of being seen courtside during a LSU basketball game with LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to sign with LSU, ESPN reports.

Leavitt, who led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and has 4,652 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, reportedly made his decision after visiting Kentucky, Tennessee and Miami, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

Leavitt also ran for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career, which began at Michigan State.

Early Monday morning, before news broke that Leavitt would sign with LSU, Kiffin wrote on social media that "today is going to be so exciting."

"You have been waiting for exactly this," the post said.