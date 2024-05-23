Latest Weather Blog
Report: Louisiana docs, nurses 'pay it forward' to medics in Oregon
LAFAYETTE - Staff of a hospital here sent pizza to a hospital in Oregon where the injured were treated after a campus shooting earlier this week.
The pizza was a "pay it forward" from Lafayette General Medical Center after the hospital was sent pizza from one in Texas as doctors and nurses in Lafayette treated people injured in a movie theater shooting earlier this year. The pizzas were sent from Waco, where emergency staff treated people hurt in a violent biker brawl this year, too. The sending of pizzas has become a tradition in the wake of violent responses, Newsweek reported Friday.
"It's really touching for the staff but its sad that different facilities keep paying it forward because it's a shame this keeps happening," said Daryl Cetnar, a spokesperson for the Louisiana hospital.
LGMC, as it is known in Acadiana, sent ten pizzas to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon.
*************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office holding benefit lunch for officer who underwent heart...
-
Texas headstone maker accused of fraud arrested in Baton Rouge after two...
-
Deputies looking for teens who broke into car, shot at vehicle owner...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two seriously hurt in wreck on I-110 Southbound near...
-
Louisiana lawmakers approve bill similar to Texas' embattled migrant enforcement law