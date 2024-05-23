75°
Report: Louisiana docs, nurses 'pay it forward' to medics in Oregon

8 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 02 2015 Oct 2, 2015 October 02, 2015 11:06 PM October 02, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LAFAYETTE - Staff of a hospital here sent pizza to a hospital in Oregon where the injured were treated after a campus shooting earlier this week.

The pizza was a "pay it forward" from Lafayette General Medical Center after the hospital was sent pizza from one in Texas as doctors and nurses in Lafayette treated people injured in a movie theater shooting earlier this year. The pizzas were sent from Waco, where emergency staff treated people hurt in a violent biker brawl this year, too. The sending of pizzas has become a tradition in the wake of violent responses, Newsweek reported Friday.

"It's really touching for the staff but its sad that different facilities keep paying it forward because it's a shame this keeps happening," said Daryl Cetnar, a spokesperson for the Louisiana hospital.

LGMC, as it is known in Acadiana, sent ten pizzas to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon.

