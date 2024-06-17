Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Les Miles filing lawsuit against LSU after losing Hall of Fame eligibility
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU coach Les Miles filed a lawsuit against the university Monday, claiming the school's decision to nullify the school's wins from 2012 to 2015 lost him his eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame, according to ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg.
Former LSU coach Les Miles today filed a lawsuit against LSU, alleging the school's decision to vacate the wins his teams attained cost him the chance for College Football Hall of Fame qualification. News release called it "an irrational and unfair self-inflicted punishment."— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 17, 2024
Rittenberg previously reported on the possibility of lost eligibility in 2023 when the university first decided to vacate the wins. The school self-imposed the vacancy of the wins after facing penalties for improper recruiting policies.
Trending News
A news release from Miles' representatives called the decision to vacate the wins "an irrational and unfair self-inflicted punishment."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Summer of Heroes
-
Vacant house fire on North 36th Street results in total loss
-
House of Cuts owner strives to bring the youth together this Juneteenth
-
Woman arrested for murder after allegedly shooting man in Darrow Saturday night
-
Fishing club partners with funeral home for donations to take kids without...