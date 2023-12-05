Report: Former Tigers named in federal investigation into illegal benefits

BATON ROUGE - Two former LSU basketball players have been named in a series of documents outlining possible NCAA violations by college sports programs across the country.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports, an FBI investigation into money-funneling in the NCAA revealed potential violations at top college basketball programs, including LSU. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes are not allowed to receive any form of compensation for their play.

The report detailed the bank records of former NBA agent Andy Miller and his agency, both of which are under federal investigation. The balance sheet labeled titled "Loans to Players" featured the names of former Tigers Tim Quarterman and Jarell Martin, among numerous other former college ballers.

Quarterman, a guard from 2013-16, was listed on the balance sheet dated Dec. 31, 2015 and was loaned $16,000 during his junior season. Martin was listed as having been loaned $52,000, but he was apparently in the NBA at the time.

Quarterman currently plays for Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League.

Both Quarterman and Martin played under former LSU Basketball Head Coach Johnny Jones, who was fired in early 2017. The report did not indicate whether Jones was aware of the benefits his players had received.