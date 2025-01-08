Report: Former NYPD commissioner hired to assess security for New Orleans after Bourbon Street attack

NEW ORLEANS - A former New York City police commissioner has been hired to assess New Orleans' security vulnerabilities and recommend improvements after last week's attack on Bourbon Street that left 14 dead, according to WWL-TV.

William Bratton served as the New York City police commissioner twice, as he was first under then-mayor Rudy Giuliani in the 1990s and returned to serve the role from 2014-2016. He currently serves as co-chair of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, which provides recommendations to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick announced Bratton’s appointment Wednesday during a City Council committee meeting, which was the first public hearing since the New Year’s Day tragedy.

Bratton’s work will be funded by the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, a nonprofit that provides legal representation for city officers alongside raising money for police-related initiatives.