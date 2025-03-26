Latest Weather Blog
Report: Former Louisiana sheriff's lieutenant indicted on more charges related to soliciting prostitutes
RAPIDES PARISH - A former Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant was indicted on more charges Friday following a July 2016 arrest for soliciting prostitutes.
According to KALB, the investigation revealed Stacy Bender allegedly had an ongoing sexual relationship with a prostitute while he was likely on-duty.
Bender pleaded "not guilty" to six counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of solicitation for prostitution, one count of inciting prostitution, one count of obstruction of justice and two counts of and unlawful use of criminal records.
The DA's Office indicted Bender on three more charges about a week ago, according to KALB. He is now also charged with filing false public documents, abuse of office and an additional malfeasance charge.
Bender's trial is set for August 7.
