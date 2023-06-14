89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Report: Flower shop on fire in Denham Springs

Wednesday, June 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A popular flower shop in Denham Springs apparently caught on fire Wednesday afternoon. 

Pictures from the area show smoke coming off the roof of Rickey Heroman's Florist and Gifts along Bass Pro Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. 

No information from officials has been released. WBRZ is working to gather more details. 

This is a developing story. 

