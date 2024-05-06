Report: EBR judge rejects plea deal, schedules trial for man accused of shooting into crowd at SU fraternity party

BATON ROUGE - A 19th JDC judge rejected a plea deal proposed by lawyers, asking for a reduced charges and punishments for a man who was arrested in 2022 after allegedly shooting into a crowd and hurting 11 people.

Lawyers for 24-year-old Jaicedric Williams met in court with Judge Brad Myers and an assistant district attorney on Monday. According to The Advocate, Williams' lawyers proposed that he would plead guilty to five counts of accessory after the fact to attempted murder in exchange for five years in prison.

The news outlet said Judge Myers rejected the offer and the trial is scheduled for Aug. 26, 2024. Williams is facing 11 accounts of attempted first-degree murder, handling of machine guns, possession of a stolen firearm and illegal use of a gun.

In Oct. 2022, Williams and two other men were taken into custody for firing shots into a crowd of people during a Southern University fraternity party during homecoming week. The two other suspects, 24-year-old Miles Moss and 28-year-old Daryl Stansberry, were booked as accessories to attempted murder.