Report: DC says no guns allowed during MAGA election protest

Photo: FOX 5 DC / Jesse Burkett-Hall

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police in the U.S. capital are posting signs throughout D.C. saying that guns are prohibited in downtown ahead of a large pro-Trump rally scheduled for Wednesday.

President Trump himself has promoted the protest, which is happening the same day Congress will meet to certify the results of the presidential election. Fox 5 DC photographed the notices at different points throughout the area.

Trump promised a "wild" protest on Jan. 6, which will be the latest in a series of demonstrations protesting the election results.