Report: BRPD officer tied to BRAVE Cave investigation serves weeklong suspension
BATON ROUGE — A published report says an officer tied to BRAVE Cave allegations recently completed a weeklong suspension.
The Advocate reported that Cpl. Joseph Carboni was out from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 after officials determined he used excessive force when he shocked a handcuffed 15-year-old boy in the head with a Taser in June 2023. The newspaper cited Baton Rouge Police Department records.
The newspaper said Chief T.J. Morse approved the suspension following a six-month investigation.
The teenager's mother had filed a civil rights lawsuit saying Carboni illegally strip-searched her younger son, when he was 11. The family alleged police took the 11-year-old son out of the house wearing just his underwear, tackled and beat their eldest son, who was 17 at the time, and stunned their 15-year-old son with a Taser.
