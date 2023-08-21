Report: Brad Pitt facing child abuse investigation

LOS ANGELES - Brad Pitt is under investigation following a child abuse complaint, People Magazine posted on its website early Thursday morning.

The complaint and subsequent inquiry by the The Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services comes after an anonymous report that Pitt became "verbally abusive" and "physical" with a child he shares with wife Angelina Jolie. The situation unfolded on an airplane, People magazine wrote in the story.

Pitt had been drinking, People reported.

Details of the investigation come the same week that news broke of Pitt and Jolie's separation. Jolie filed for divorce and seeks sole physical custody of the couple's six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. Paperwork was filed in court Monday and Jolie wrote irreconcilable differences ended their marriage. The coupled wed in 2014 but had been dating since meeting on the set of a movie in 2003.

The couple owns an expensive house in New Orleans' French Quarter that's been listed for sale at $6.5 million.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz