Report: 10 people are still hospitalized after New Year's Day attack in New Orleans that killed 14

NEW ORLEANS — University Medical Center in New Orleans is still treating 10 patients who were injured in the New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street that left 14 dead, WWL reported Thursday.

Of the 10 people injured, two are in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Numbers have fluctuated since the attack, perpetrated by an Army veteran inspired by ISIS who had visited New Orleans months before. Still, news outlets were reporting between 30 and 35 injuries in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Multiple people who were injured were from the capital region.

The hospital and the Spirit of Charity Foundation partnered to support the victims of the Bourbon Street attack, creating the "NOLA Strong Fund." Donations will aid the patients treated at the hospital after the attack, WWL said.

“This came about from some of our actual staff and nurses who wanted to do something above and beyond what they do all the time," Marcel McGee, the director of philanthropy at LCMC said. "How can we help the patients mostly who are coming to UMC?”

For more ways to help the victims, WBRZ put together a list of monetary and blood donation sites.