Repeat felony drug offenders arrested at end of high-speed chase

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a pair of repeat felony drug offenders at the end of a high-speed chase through residential Baton Rouge neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon.

23-year-old Deaundre Williams was booked into the parish prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession of alprazolam, possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, aggravated obstruction of a highway, hit-and-run, no seatbelt and improper equipment.

BRPD said just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, an officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign at Nottingham and 69th Street in Baton Rouge. The officer tried to initiate the stop because he noted that the driver, Williams, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle’s license plate was obscured by a dark-tinted cover. Police said the vehicle refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit began.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the vehicle got up to 75 mph at points during the chase as Williams led officers through residential neighborhood streets, running several stop signs and hitting an occupied vehicle in the 2500 block of 75th Street. In the 2900 block of 73rd Street, a 38 caliber revolver was tossed from the vehicle. Officers would later find the gun and determine that it was loaded.

The vehicle continued to flee until the passenger of the vehicle, Antonio Sterling, bailed from the car in the 2300 block of 73rd Street. Sterling ran onto the nearby school grounds of JK Haynes, tossing several plastic baggies away from him as he ran. Officers would later collect the bags, finding two bags with one of the bags containing 4.2 grams of powder cocaine and the other containing 5.4 grams of crack cocaine.

Williams was taken into custody before he could flee the vehicle. He has a pair of felony cases pending with one of those being a murder charge. The other is a drug charge. Police said Sterling also has a pending felony drug charge.

