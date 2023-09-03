Repairs gone wrong leave Prairieville man battling for new home

PRAIRIEVILLE- The State Fire Marshal's Office is looking into complaints by a man who says the contractors he hired to repair his brand new mobile home didn't do the work properly, and may be violating some safety standards.

"I don't feel safe with this trailer with these walls coming loose," Jonathan Carpenter told WBRZ.

Carpenter's bathroom wall is coming apart. "It's pulling the shower loose right here where the doors aren't able to close," he said.

And those aren't the only problems Carpenter has had with his Clayton home that was just purchased in June. The water pipes are shifting and the insulation is ruined underneath.

Multiple times Carpenter has been told his house is level. WBRZ decided to check, and the bubble level is clearly offset to one side.

The homeowner even hired an outside inspection company "A Plus Home Inspections," who also found that the home wasn't level. In their report, they say the support under the kitchen and dining area is not adequate.

Carpenter is now having to file a consumer complaint against Clayton Homes and one of its contractors.

Butch Browning with the State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed they've received Carpenter's complaint and is working on it now, but there's a process to go through before any action can be taken.

First, the Fire Marshal's Office must alert the installer and retailers, who will have 30 days to respond. The two companies then have 90 days to resolve the issue.

Depending on what measures are taken to correct any of the problems, the case could then go before the manufacturing housing commission. Both companies could face fines if they're found in violation.

"Anything that the State Fire Marshal's Office says is wrong due to manufacturing, delivery, or set up - we will absolutely 100% fix it," Mark Fitzgerald said. Fitzgerald is the VP Regional Manager of Clayton Homes.

As for Carpenter, he just wants "a new trailer."