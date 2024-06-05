Rep. Clay Higgins selected to serve on House Armed Services Committee

BATON ROUGE — Rep. Clay Higgins has been selected to serve on the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees defense policy, ongoing military operations and reforms to the Department of Defense, the New Orleans-based congressman announced Wednesday.

The House Armed Services Committee also has jurisdiction over the national defense budget, which includes major bases in Louisiana such as Barksdale Air Force Base, U.S. Army Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, and Naval Air Station Reserve Base New Orleans. It also covers Louisiana National Guard installations and South Louisiana's robust maritime and defense contracting industry, Higgins said in his announcement.

"I am honored to join the House Armed Services Committee. This is an important position for Louisiana's military bases, personnel, and defense contractors," Higgins said. "As an Army Veteran, I am eager to contribute to the committee and work with my colleagues to conduct oversight of our defense enterprise. We will fight for Louisiana priorities and ensure that our national security objectives are being carried out efficiently and effectively."

Higgins will continue to serve on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee, where he serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement.



