Rep. Clay Higgins calls for arrest of EPA head
BATON ROUGE - A United States congressman took to social media Monday to say that the head of the Environmental Protection Agency should be arrested whenever he visits Louisiana.
"This EPA criminal should be arrested the next time he sets foot in Louisiana. Charge his ass with extortion. LARS 14:66. I’d charge him a count for every Louisiana employee he’s threatening. Send that arrogant prick to Angola for a few decades," U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, posted Monday at 11:18 a.m.
EPA head Michael Reagan addressed the media in LaPlace on Friday, just a few days before emissions regulations were changed. The EPA hopes to lower the amount of emissions over the course of two years, which would cause 218 chemical plants across the country to make changes. Fifty-one of the plants pumping out dangerous chemicals are located in Louisiana.
