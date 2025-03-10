Religious leader speaks out against constitutional amendment on March 29 ballot

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana churches and non-profits are currently exempt from paying property taxes, but some religious leaders say they're worried that language in Constitutional Amendment Two on the March 29 ballot could change that.

During last year's special session on tax reform, Gov. Jeff Landry encouraged lawmakers to remodel the state tax code.

State Secretary of Revenue Richard Nelson said Amendment Two is the product of some of those changes.

"As part of that what we did was take out the property tax exceptions which currently have to be in the Constitution," Nelson said.

Taking property tax exemptions out of the Constitution would allow the legislature to vote to remove them entirely with a two-thirds vote, Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church, said. Spell hosts a variety of events on his church's property, and he says if the amendments pass, everything except the actual building where services are held could be subjected to property taxes.

Former State Rep. Woody Jenkins agrees. He says if lawmakers are given the option, they will slash exemptions for churches and non-profits.

"We have had constitutional protection for churches, all of their activities, nonprofits, forever," Jenkins said. "There's no reason to remove that protection from the Constitution."

A state leader who supports the amendment told WBRZ he has no intention of ever cutting funding for churches. The day to vote is March 29.