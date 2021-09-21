86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Relief worker from Alabama killed in Sunday crash on I-12

1 day 18 hours 48 minutes ago Sunday, September 19 2021 Sep 19, 2021 September 19, 2021 9:00 PM September 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man from Alabama who was in town to assist in storm recovery efforts related to Hurricane Ida. 

Baton Rouge Police say Deandre Gilmore lost his life in a Sunday afternoon crash on I-12 West.

The Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is leading an investigation into the wreck, which occurred on I-12 near Drusilla Lane around 6 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a 2006 GMC 5500 heading west on I-12.

The vehicle was in the middle lane, authorities say, and attempted to change lanes but didn't notice another vehicle next to him, in the outside travel lane.

Investigators believe that the driver of the GMC overcorrected and the vehicle slid sideways. As a result, it crashed into the inside barrier and rolled onto its passenger side.

Gilmore was a passenger in the GMC at the time of the crash.

Trending News

Authorities say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt during the incident and died at the scene.

Police say the vehicle's two other occupants were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries; all three were in town from Alabama working due to Hurricane Ida.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, police say.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days