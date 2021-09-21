Relief worker from Alabama killed in Sunday crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man from Alabama who was in town to assist in storm recovery efforts related to Hurricane Ida.

Baton Rouge Police say Deandre Gilmore lost his life in a Sunday afternoon crash on I-12 West.

The Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is leading an investigation into the wreck, which occurred on I-12 near Drusilla Lane around 6 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a 2006 GMC 5500 heading west on I-12.

The vehicle was in the middle lane, authorities say, and attempted to change lanes but didn't notice another vehicle next to him, in the outside travel lane.

Investigators believe that the driver of the GMC overcorrected and the vehicle slid sideways. As a result, it crashed into the inside barrier and rolled onto its passenger side.

Gilmore was a passenger in the GMC at the time of the crash.

Authorities say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt during the incident and died at the scene.

Police say the vehicle's two other occupants were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries; all three were in town from Alabama working due to Hurricane Ida.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, police say.