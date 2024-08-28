Registration for Pennington Biomedical 2024 Mens Health Summit is now open

BATON ROUGE - Presented by Our Lady of the Lake, the Pennington Biomedical Men’s Health Summit is available to all men over the age of 18, and will include an array of free health screenings, informational sessions and a UFC demonstration.

The summit will take place on Saturday, September 14 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration is now open, and space is limited so early sign-up is encouraged.

Health screenings include blood pressure, blood glucose, EKG’s, cancer and more. Walgreens will be providing vaccinations and the OLOL Mobile Blood Donation Center will also be on site collecting donations. Information sessions include education on timely topics such as nutrition and depression. The UFC demonstration provided by Sherwood LA Gym and Fitness center will focus on self-defense skills.

"At Pennington Biomedical, we are committed to opening our doors to the Baton Rouge community and bringing our research to our neighbors,” said Pennington Biomedical Executive Director Dr. John Kirwan. “The Men’s Health Summit is a fantastic way for our dads, grandfathers, brothers, sons, uncles, husbands, cousins and all of the men in our lives to get together, learn a bit more about their health and make use of the free resources and screenings available at this event,” he said.

Pennington Biomedical and the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation are hosting sponsors for this event, with Our Lady of the Lake as the presenting sponsor. Contributing sponsors include Healthy Blue and the Louisiana Men’s Health Organization. In-Kind sponsors include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Baton Rouge Cardiology Center, Walgreens, Lamar, MacLaff Inc. and the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.