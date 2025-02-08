Registration for Louisiana Fortify Homes Program lottery opens Feb. 12; 1000 grants to be awarded

Registration for the next round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program grants opens on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and closes Sunday, Feb. 16.

Homeowners who registered in a previous round but were not selected must register again if they want to participate. The registration window will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, and close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 16.

Once the lottery registration period closes, the LFHP will randomly select 1,000 participants and send an email notification to registrants who are selected to participate.

The program provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to upgrade their roofs to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s FORTIFIED Roof Standard, which includes strengthening the home against severe storms, high winds and wind-driven rain.

Residents in the following areas qualify to enter the lottery:

- Lake Charles

- Sulphur

- Westlake

- Anywhere in the Coastal Map Zone

Homeowners are required to create a profile in the LFHP system before registering for the lottery and may do so by visiting the program's website and clicking the login button. Homeowners who previously created a profile may continue to use it.

To find out if your home qualifies, click here.