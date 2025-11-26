62°
Registration for Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway open for 2025
BATON ROUGE - Registration is now open for the 2025 Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway.
Chief Operating Officer Joe Gipson joined 2une-In's April Davis to discuss how giving away fewer than 100 bikes a decade ago has transformed into a 600-bike giveaway across the state.
To register, click here.
