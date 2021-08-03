Recall petition filed for second councilmember in wake of Ascension drainage vote

PRAIRIEVILLE - A push to recall a handful of politicians involved in a vote removing Ascension President Clint Cointment from overseeing the parish's drainage efforts targeted another councilmember this week.

On Tuesday, the Secretary of State's Office confirmed a recall petition was filed for Councilman Aaron Lawler.

The East Ascension Drainage Board voted 6-4 to remove Cointment in June. It came after a contentious meeting where councilmembers shot down Cointment's proposal to pause new private and commercial land developments for a whole year while the parish reassessed its drainage needs.

Before the vote, dozens of residents spoke out in support of keeping Cointment in charge of drainage. Afterward, several vowed to recall the councilmembers who voted to oust Cointment, including Lawler.

A petition to recall another councilmember involved in the vote, Corey Orgeron, was filed last month.