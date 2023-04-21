67°
Realtors pitching rooftop bar and more as building in downtown Baton Rouge hits the market

BATON ROUGE - Realtors are pitching a mixed development project in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge. 

The Downtown Development District says the hope is to transform the property at 263 Third Street into a combination of restaurants and office spaces. 

"The property's impressive size and layout make it an ideal choice for businesses of all types," DDD said in a news release. "With ample space for parking and easy access to major highways and transportation routes, the property is also well-suited for businesses that require a high volume of foot traffic."

Among the most prominent ideas being bounced around for the property includes the concept for a rooftop bar and penthouse. 

You can read more about the property here.

