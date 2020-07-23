Reality star featured on 'Bad Girls Club' dies at 34

Demitra “Mimi” Roche

A reality star who appeared on the Oxygen show "Bad Girls Club" has passed away at the age of 34.

According to Variety, Demitra “Mimi” Roche has died, and the cause of her death is currently unknown.

Roche’s colleague, record producer Vince Valholla, announced her death via Twitter on Wednesday. Valholla is the founder of Valholla Entertainment in Miami, Fla., where Roche had worked as vice president of A&R since 2011.

“I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say,” Valholla wrote in his post. “Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was [a] big dreamer and was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know and work with her. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

“There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her,” Valholla added. “We lost a beautiful soul.”

In another tweet, Valholla said that Roche’s death was “out [of] the blue.”

Roche is best known for appearing on season 8 of “Bad Girls Club” in 2012. The Oxygen reality show documented the drama of a group of women who live in the same mansion for four months. Roche’s nickname on the show was “The Miami Maverick.”

One of Roche’s friends, Ashley Colon, also paid tribute to her in a Facebook post.

“Rest easy babygirl Demitra Roche,” she wrote. “I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight, tell them you love them as life is clearly way too short. Some of you may know her from ‘Bad Girls Club’ but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant? energy so full of life. Gone too soon.”