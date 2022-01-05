'Real-life Lassie' helps rescue owner following crash

Tinsley and her human, Cam Laundry

NEW HAMPSHIRE - A Shiloh Shepherd named Tinsley proved to her human that dogs really are man's best friend when she played a role in saving her incapacitated human companion's life following a car crash.

According to CNN, one-year-old Tinsley and Cam Laundry have always been like two peas in a pod and on Monday evening they were accompanied by a third man as they traveled via truck along I-89's Memorial Bridge, which is near the New Hampshire-Vermont border.

But the journey took a frightening turn when the truck overturned and both men were ejected from the vehicle.

Tinsley, however, was well enough to carry out a very Lassie-like display of heroism and get New Hampshire State Police (NHSP) to the crash site, which could have easily gone unnoticed.

Around 10 p.m., New Hampshire State Police saw Tinsley running along Memorial Bridge and they tried to get her to safety.

But Tinsely refused to go with the police, and instead led them to a damaged guard rail.

Officers explained that Tinsley's help was no fluke, but a clear attempt to rescue her companion.

They said she would run and then stop and look at them, trying to get their attention.

NHSP Lt. Dan Baldassarre said, "The dog stood at the top of the embankment and looked down."

Upon following her, police realized she was looking at a crash site.

“They discovered a truck which had been overturned with two gentlemen that were ejected from the vehicle,” said Baldassarre.

He added, "This was almost like a real-life Lassie situation. It's really quite remarkable. This dog definitely saved their lives. I don't think they would have survived the night given the temperatures."

Laundry and the other man were treated for injuries and hypothermia on site before they were taken to an area hospital for additional treatment.

“The whole time we were starting our patient care it sat there nice and calm right next to its owner,” said Captain Jack Hedges of Hartford Fire Department.

Laundry said he's impressed with Tinsley's intelligence and grateful to her for helping him.

“She’s my little guardian angel you know,” Laundry said. “It’s a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did.”

He added that he'd make sure she'd enjoy a good dinner after her heroic efforts, saying, “She gets spoiled all the time. She’ll get some venison probably burger tonight and probably some back scratches with it.”