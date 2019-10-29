Rash of 'jugging' thefts hit Lafayette

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - To some, the word 'jugging' is simply a synonym for a popular cooking process, but within the past decade it's come to mean something much more sinister.

Jugging is a term law enforcement use to describe the criminal act of stalking a potential victim before robbing or burglarizing them.

According to KATC, these types of thefts are occurring, one after the other, in the Lafayette area.

Lafayette police say in most of the jugging incidents, criminals watch a victim conduct a transaction at a bank, follow them to their destination, and then break into the victim's vehicle to steal their money.

Authorities are warning citizens to be extra cautious when conducting bank transactions.

To avoid becoming a victim of jugging:

-While walking to and from your vehicle, take note of who's around you.

-Once inside, watch your surroundings via your rearview mirror.

-Never leave cash in your vehicle.

Lafayette police have asked the public to contact (337) 232-8477 with any information on the recent wave of jugging thefts.