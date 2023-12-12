Latest Weather Blog
Rare Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds spotted over Baton Rouge Tuesday morning
Cool "wave-looking" clouds, scientifically known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds, were spotted over Baton Rouge early this morning. This picture, sent in by viewer Greg Lindsly around 7am on Tuesday, shows the extremely rare phenomenon in action.
Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds are rare indeed because in order for them to take on the repeating breaking wave pattern, two layers of the atmosphere must be traveling at different speeds. The upper layer typically moves at a faster speed and creates the "scoop" appearance of the cloud.
These clouds typically develop on windy days, and don't produce any type of precipitation.
The Kelvin-Helmholtz name comes from physicists who studied turbulent airflow of the atmosphere. In fact, these clouds are a good indication that aircrafts may experience turbulence in the area.
The phenomenon can also be spotted more commonly when fast winds moving over still or slow moving bodies of water create small waves on the water's surface!
Trending News
When you see weather happening, share it with us! Email photos to weather@wbrz.com or submit them via the Storm Station Weather App.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Beckett Laperouse
-
Iberville Parish President-Elect discusses future Mississippi River bridge plans
-
LHSC teaches high school students about driving safety, inventor of modern traffic...
-
Loud pile driving disrupting quality of life, homeowners fear historic homes damaged
-
Longtime St. Gabriel officer files lawsuit, claims he was fired for blowing...