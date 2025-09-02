Rapper NBA YoungBoy donates $50,000 to Texas nonprofits fighting violent crime

DALLAS, Texas — Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy donated $50,000 to two Dallas nonprofits that aim to reduce violent crime, the famous rapper said in an interview with KDFW.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, donated $25,000 each to Manifest Freedom and Urban Specialists. Both organizations share a common goal of reducing violent crime and supporting communities.

The rapper is in Dallas for the first stop on his Make America Slime Again Tour, his first-ever solo tour.

Gaulden has been arrested multiple times, most notably in 2020 when police raided his music video shoot to arrest him on drug and gun charges, which he pleaded guilty to in December 2024.

He made headlines in May 2025 after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025.