Rape suspect arrested in Slidell after standoff with police

Tuesday, January 26 2021
By: Falon Brown

SLIDELL - Police arrested a man accused of rape following a standoff with police and SWAT members in St. Tammany Parish. 

The Slidell Police Department said Anthony Nathaniel Green, 36, of New Orleans was wanted in a rape investigation when officers showed up at his apartment 8 a.m Tuesday. Green allegedly barricaded himself inside the apartment, prompting the department to deploy a SWAT team. 

Officers were eventually able to convince Green to surrender.

Green was taken into custody and booked on charges of first-degree rape and home invasion. Other details related to Green's charges were not immediately available. 

