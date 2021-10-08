Raising Cane's mascot, Cane II, dies at age 17

BATON ROUGE - The Raising Cane's mascot, Cane II, has died at the age of 17. The company announced this morning on their Facebook page the news of the beloved dog's passing.

"We will miss our sweet girl," the post said with a photo attached of the yellow lab.

Cane II was gifted to Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves by his wife one Christmas many years back following the death of his first dog who he named the company after, Raising Cane I.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers was founded in Baton Rouge by Graves back in 1996. Originally, the restaurant was going to be named something completely different. A friend of Graves later suggested he name the company after his dog, Raising Cane.

"The name of the restaurant was going to be 'Sockeye’s Chicken Fingers' after the Sockeye salmon I fished for in Alaska to raise money to start the restaurant," their website states.

Cane II had became a popular face for the restaurant and was always staying busy with restaurant visits, community activities and hanging around the Restaurant Support Office according to theit website. Many will remember him from his TV ads and hearing his "bark bark." Thousands have reached out on Facebook to show their support and love of the four-legged mascot.