Raising Cane's Donation Day to benefit WBRZ's Stuff the Bus campaign

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, July 22, Raising Cane's will host a special Donation Day to benefit WBRZ's Stuff the Bus campaign.

In a generous show of support for local education, Raising Cane's will donate 15% of all proceeds from orders in the Baton Rouge area to the Stuff the Bus initiative.

WBRZ's Stuff the Bus campaign is a vital school supply drive that assists parents and teachers in the Baton Rouge area. By providing essential school supplies, the campaign ensures that children have the resources they need to succeed in their educational endeavors. This support is crucial, as on average, a school teacher spends $500 each year on supplies to supplement what school districts provide.

Raising Cane’s is committed to caring for the community by supporting over 30,000 local organizations. Their focus on active community involvement underscores their appreciation for the customers and communities that support them. This dedication is evident in their efforts to bring people together through fundraisers, educational activities, and other community events.

Join us on July 22 at any Raising Cane's location in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area to enjoy a delicious meal and contribute to a great cause. Participation will help equip local students with the tools they need for a successful school year.